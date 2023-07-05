Skip to main content
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.

Each allele produces a protein with a distinct electrophoretic mobility. Allele A₁ has the highest electrophoretic mobility, A₃ has the lowest electrophoretic mobility, and the electrophoretic mobility of A₂ is intermediate between them. Draw the appearance of gel electrophoresis protein bands for each of the possible genotypes. Be sure to label each lane of the gel with the corresponding genotype.

