Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
Each allele produces a protein with a distinct electrophoretic mobility. Allele A₁ has the highest electrophoretic mobility, A₃ has the lowest electrophoretic mobility, and the electrophoretic mobility of A₂ is intermediate between them. Draw the appearance of gel electrophoresis protein bands for each of the possible genotypes. Be sure to label each lane of the gel with the corresponding genotype.
