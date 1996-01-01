15. Genomes and Genomics
A 1.0-kb DNA fragment from the end of the mouse gene described in the previous problem is examined by DNA footprint protection analysis (see Research Technique 8.1). Two samples are end-labeled with ³²P and one of the two is mixed with TFIIB, TFIID, and RNA polymerase II. The DNA exposed to these proteins is run in the right-hand lane of the gel shown below and the control DNA is run in the left-hand. Both DNA samples are treated with DNase I before running the samples on the electrophoresis gel. What length of DNA is bound by the transcriptional proteins? Explain how the gel results support this interpretation.
