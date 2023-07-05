Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsFunctional Genomics
2:45 minutes
Problem 22b
Textbook Question

A substantial fraction of almost every genome sequenced consists of genes that have no known function and that do not have sequence similarity to any genes with known function. Describe two approaches to ascertaining the biological role of these genes in S. cerevisiae.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
8:26m

Watch next

Master Functional Genomics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:26
Functional Genomics
Kylia Goodner
58
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.