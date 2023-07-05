Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsFunctional Genomics
3:04 minutes
Problem 20a
Textbook Question

How would you design a genetic screen to find genes involved in meiosis?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
8:26m

Watch next

Master Functional Genomics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
08:26
Functional Genomics
Kylia Goodner
58
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.