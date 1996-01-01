Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about eukaryotic chromosome sets is true?
Which of the following terms is used to describe 'open chromatin' which is loosely packaged DNA?
Histone proteins are responsible for what?
Which of the following is the correct order of chromosomal packaging levels?
What is the name of the enzyme that removes supercoils in DNA?
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Chromosome territory
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Heterochromatin
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Euchromatin
Give descriptions for the following terms:
G bands
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Scaffold proteins
Give descriptions for the following terms:
Nucleosome core particle