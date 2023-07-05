Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageChi Square and Linkage
5: minutes
Problem 34a
Textbook Question

The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V₁ and V₂. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.


What is the chance II-4 has the disease?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:33m

Watch next

Master Chi Square and Linkage with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage
Kylia Goodner
218
4
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.