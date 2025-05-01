What is a molecular marker?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Which of the following markers is not useful for mapping genes?
The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
What is the chance II-4 has the disease?
The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
What are the syntenic disease gene and VNTR alleles in I-1 and I-2?
The accompanying pedigree below shows a family in which an autosomal recessive disorder is present. Family members I-2 and II-2 are affected by the disorder and have the genotype dd. A pregnancy involving II-4 has just undergone genetic testing for a VNTR that is linked to the disease gene. The VNTR has a recombination frequency of r = 20 with the disease gene. The VNTR has two alleles, V1 and V2. The gel electrophoresis patterns for each family member are shown, including the VNTR genotype for II-4. Based on the information given, answer the following questions about the family.
What is the genotype of each family member, including II-4, for the VNTR?