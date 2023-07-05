Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.
The dnaE gene encodes the α subunit of DNA polymerase III. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene? How could the mutant strain be maintained?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
17
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner