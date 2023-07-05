Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
6:17 minutes
Problem 23a
Textbook Question

A fellow student considers the issues in Problem 22 and argues that there is a more straightforward, nongenetic experiment that could differentiate between the two types of mutations. The experiment requires no fancy genetics and would allow you to easily assay the products of the other SOS genes. Propose such an experiment.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
1:45m

Watch next

Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
147
1
05:44
Repair Pathways
Kylia Goodner
122
1
3
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Kylia Goodner
88
2
03:03
Double Strand Breaks
Kylia Goodner
105
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.