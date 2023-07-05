Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
11. Translation
Proteins
Next problem
1:44 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question
Why is an alteration of electrophoretic mobility interpreted as a change in the primary structure of the protein under study?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
5:05m
Watch next
Master
Proteins
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
05:05
Proteins
Kylia Goodner
113
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.