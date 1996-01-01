The human genome contains approximately 106 copies of an Alu sequence, one of the best-studied classes of short interspersed elements (SINEs), per haploid genome. Individual Alu units share a 282-nucleotide consensus sequence followed by a 3'-adenine-rich tail region [Schmid (1998)]. Given that there are approximately 3 x 109 base pairs per human haploid genome, about how many base pairs are spaced between each Alu sequence?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
16. Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Multiple Choice
Transposons are ______.
A
enzymes responsible for transcription
B
structural components of the nuclear envelope
C
proteins that facilitate DNA replication
D
DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of transposons: they are segments of DNA that can move from one location to another within the genome, which is why they are often called 'jumping genes'.
Recognize that transposons are not enzymes, proteins, or structural components, but rather specific DNA sequences.
Recall that transposons can affect genome stability and gene expression by inserting themselves into new genomic locations.
Differentiate transposons from enzymes involved in transcription or DNA replication, which are proteins, not DNA sequences.
Conclude that the correct description of transposons is 'DNA sequences that can change their position within the genome'.
Related Practice
It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?
Which property of transposable elements allows them to contribute to the C-value paradox in eukaryotes?
What would be the most likely consequence if a transposon inserts into the coding region of a gene, as indicated by the red arrow?
Which of the following elements is a transposable element in Drosophila?
1
Which of the following is an example of a safe haven for transposon movement?
