Genetics: Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance - Penetrance and Expressivity
Problem 31
In goats, the development of the beard is due to a recessive gene. The following cross involving true-breeding goats was made and carried to the F₂ generation: Offer an explanation for the inheritance and expression of this trait, diagramming the cross. Propose one or more crosses to test your hypothesis.

Penetrance and Expressivity
Kylia Goodner
