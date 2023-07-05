The U.S. Department of Justice has established a database that catalogs PCR amplification products from short tandem repeats of the Y chromosome (Y-STRs) in humans. The database contains polymorphisms of five U.S. ethnic groups (African-Americans, European Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian-Americans) as well as the worldwide population.



Given that STRs are repeats of varying lengths, for example (TCTG)₉₋₁₇ or (TAT)₆₋₁₄, explain how PCR could reveal differences (polymorphisms) among individuals. How could the Department of Justice make use of those differences?