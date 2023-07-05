Describe how having the Cas9 gene at a genomic locus unlinked to the guide RNA and target site locus in an engineered gene drive system (see Figure 15.23) could slow the propagation of the gene drive allele in a population into which a small number of individuals carrying both the gene drive allele and the Cas9 locus are released.
