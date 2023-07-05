Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics18. Molecular Genetic ToolsGenetic Cloning
4:09 minutes
Problem 33a
Textbook Question

Describe how having the Cas9 gene at a genomic locus unlinked to the guide RNA and target site locus in an engineered gene drive system (see Figure 15.23) could slow the propagation of the gene drive allele in a population into which a small number of individuals carrying both the gene drive allele and the Cas9 locus are released.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:43m

Watch next

Master Genetic Cloning with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:43
Genetic Cloning
Kylia Goodner
139
1
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.