Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
1:44 minutes
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.
5′ ____________________________ 3′

a. stop codon
b. poly-A tail
c. intron
d. 3' UTR
e. promoter
f. start codon
g. AAUAAA
h. 5' UTR
i. 5' cap
j. termination sequence

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master Translation initiation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:58
Translation initiation
Kylia Goodner
196
2
4
04:01
Translation Elongation
Kylia Goodner
142
1
1
01:55
Translation Termination
Kylia Goodner
119
1
2
03:13
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis
Kylia Goodner
94
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.