Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
Problem 18
After completing Problem 17, carefully draw a line below the mRNA to represent its polypeptide product in accurate alignment with the mRNA. Label the N-terminal and C-terminal ends of the polypeptide. Carefully draw two lines above and parallel to the mRNA, and label them 'coding strand' and 'template strand.' Locate the DNA promoter sequence. Identify the locations of the  nucleotide and of a transcription termination sequence.

