Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
8. DNA Replication
Telomeres and Telomerase
Multiple Choice
Which cell type contains the most telomerase
A
Kidney cells
B
Brain cells
C
Egg cells
D
Skin cells
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of telomerase: Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of chromosomes, known as telomeres, which protect the chromosome from deterioration.
Recognize the significance of telomerase in cell division: Cells that divide frequently or have the potential for extensive division typically have higher telomerase activity to maintain telomere length.
Identify cell types with high telomerase activity: Germ cells, such as egg cells, have high telomerase activity because they need to maintain telomere length through many divisions to ensure genetic stability across generations.
Compare telomerase activity in different cell types: Somatic cells like kidney, brain, and skin cells generally have lower telomerase activity compared to germ cells, as they do not divide as extensively.
Conclude that egg cells contain the most telomerase due to their role in reproduction and the need for maintaining telomere length through numerous cell divisions.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
The function of telomeres is to ______.
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Multiple Choice
In eukaryotes, what is the term for the repetitive DNA at the ends of chromosomes that helps protect coding regions during replication?
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Multiple Choice
During DNA replication in eukaryotic cells, what is the primary role of telomerase?
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Multiple Choice
Lagging strand telomeres are replicated in the same way as the rest of the chromosome
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Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How do we know that satellite DNA consists of repetitive sequences and has been derived from regions of the centromere?
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Textbook Question
There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. What is the function of telomerase, and how does it operate to synthesize telomeres?
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