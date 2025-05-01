Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
8. DNA Replication
Telomeres and Telomerase
Multiple Choice
Lagging strand telomeres are replicated in the same way as the rest of the chromosome
A
True
B
False
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of a telomere: Telomeres are repetitive nucleotide sequences at the end of chromosomes that protect them from deterioration or fusion with neighboring chromosomes.
Review the replication process of DNA: DNA replication involves the synthesis of a leading strand and a lagging strand. The leading strand is synthesized continuously, while the lagging strand is synthesized in short segments called Okazaki fragments.
Examine the replication of telomeres: Telomeres pose a unique challenge during replication because the lagging strand cannot be fully replicated by conventional DNA polymerases, leading to progressive shortening of telomeres with each cell division.
Learn about the role of telomerase: Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of telomeres, counteracting the shortening that occurs during replication. It is particularly active in germ cells, stem cells, and certain cancer cells.
Consider the implications of telomere replication: The replication of telomeres is distinct from the rest of the chromosome due to the involvement of telomerase, which is not required for the replication of other chromosomal regions.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
The tips of eukaryotic chromosomes are known as:
160
views
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotes, what is the term for the repetitive DNA at the ends of chromosomes that helps protect coding regions during replication?
69
views
Multiple Choice
During DNA replication in eukaryotic cells, what is the primary role of telomerase?
77
views
Textbook Question
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is organized at the chromosomal level. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions:
How do we know that satellite DNA consists of repetitive sequences and has been derived from regions of the centromere?
484
views