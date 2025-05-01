- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
DNA replication synthesizes DNA in which direction?
Which of the following proteins is responsible for unwinding the double stranded DNA?
What would happen to DNA replication in DNA polymerase lost its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity?
Which of the following proteins is responsible for synthesizing RNA primers?
The short DNA fragments created during lagging strand replication are called what?
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What observations reveal that a 'telomere problem' exists during eukaryotic DNA replication, and how did we learn of the solution to this problem?