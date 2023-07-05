Skip to main content
Genetics12. Gene Regulation in ProkaryotesLac Operon
Problem 15
The creation of milk products such as cheeses and yogurts is dependent on the conversion by various anaerobic bacteria, including several Lactobacillus species, of lactose to glucose and galactose, ultimately producing lactic acid. These conversions are dependent on both permease and β-galactosidase as part of the lac operon. After selection for rapid fermentation for the production of yogurt, one Lactobacillus subspecies lost its ability to regulate lac operon expression [Lapierre, L., et al. (2002). J. Bacteriol. 184:928–935]. Would you consider it likely that in this subspecies the lac operon is on or off? What genetic events would likely contribute to the loss of regulation as described above?

