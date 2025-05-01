Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
Multiple Choice
Are the four daughter cells produced from meiosis II diploid or haploid?
A
Diploid
B
Haploid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of meiosis: Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in the production of four genetically distinct daughter cells.
Recall the stages of meiosis: Meiosis consists of two consecutive divisions, meiosis I and meiosis II. Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes are separated, and meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids are separated.
Focus on meiosis II: During meiosis II, the sister chromatids of each chromosome are separated into different cells. This division is similar to mitosis but occurs in haploid cells.
Determine the ploidy of the daughter cells: Since meiosis I already reduced the chromosome number by half, the cells entering meiosis II are haploid. Therefore, the daughter cells produced at the end of meiosis II remain haploid.
Conclude the analysis: The four daughter cells produced from meiosis II are haploid, each containing one set of chromosomes, which is half the number of chromosomes of the original diploid cell.
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Related Practice
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During meiosis, in which stage does crossing over (homologous recombination) occur?
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Multiple Choice
In meiosis, during which stage do sister chromatid centromeres divide (separate)?
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Multiple Choice
Which of the following are sources of genetic variation during meiosis?
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Textbook Question
Write a short essay that contrasts mitosis and meiosis, including their respective roles in organisms, the mechanisms by which they achieve their respective outcomes, and the consequences should either process fail to be executed with absolute fidelity.
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