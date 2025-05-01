Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
Multiple Choice
Which of the following are sources of genetic variation during meiosis?
A
Crossing over, independent assortment
B
Crossing over, DNA replication
C
DNA replication, independent assortment
D
Disjunction, crossing over
2 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetic variation is crucial for evolution and adaptation, and meiosis is a key process that increases genetic diversity.
Recognize that 'crossing over' occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, leading to new combinations of alleles.
Identify 'independent assortment' as the process during metaphase I where homologous chromosome pairs are distributed randomly into daughter cells, contributing to genetic variation.
Clarify that 'DNA replication' occurs before meiosis begins, during the S phase of the cell cycle, and does not directly contribute to genetic variation during meiosis itself.
Note that 'disjunction' refers to the separation of homologous chromosomes or sister chromatids during anaphase I or II, respectively, and while it is crucial for proper chromosome segregation, it does not introduce new genetic variation.
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Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In meiosis, during which stage do sister chromatid centromeres divide (separate)?
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Multiple Choice
Are the four daughter cells produced from meiosis II diploid or haploid?
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Textbook Question
Write a short essay that contrasts mitosis and meiosis, including their respective roles in organisms, the mechanisms by which they achieve their respective outcomes, and the consequences should either process fail to be executed with absolute fidelity.
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Textbook Question
Our closest primate relative, the chimpanzee, has a diploid number of 2n = 48. For each of the following stages of M phase, identify the number of chromosomes present in each cell.
Early prophase I
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