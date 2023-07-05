Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
Problem 26b
Datura stramonium (the Jimsonweed) expresses flower colors of purple and white and pod textures of smooth and spiny. The results of two crosses in which the parents were not necessarily true breeding are shown below. Based on these results, put forward a hypothesis for the inheritance of the purple/white and smooth/spiny traits.

