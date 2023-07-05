About 1% of occurrences of nonautoimmune type 1 diabetes are due to loss-of-function alleles in the insulin gene. Individuals heterozygous for such mutations develop diabetes as infants or in the first few years of their lives. Outline how you might approach gene therapy for such a disease and what difficulties you might encounter.
