Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
2:12 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

Catastrophic events such as loss of habitat, famine, or overhunting can push species to the brink of extinction and result in a genetic bottleneck. What happens to allele frequencies in a species that experiences a near-extinction event, and what is expected to happen to allele frequencies if the species recovers from near extinction?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
5:58m

Watch next

Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:58
Natural Selection
Kylia Goodner
102
1
2
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Kylia Goodner
78
1
10:15
Genetic Drift
Kylia Goodner
69
1
07:55
Non-Random Mating
Kylia Goodner
89
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.