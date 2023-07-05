Two populations of deer, one of them large and living in a mainland forest and the other small and inhabiting a forest on an island, regularly exchange members that migrate across a land bridge that connects the island to the mainland.
An earthquake destroys the bridge between the island and the mainland, making migration impossible for the deer. What do you expect will happen to allele frequencies in the two populations over the following 10 generations?
