In studies of human MZ and DZ twin pairs of the same sex who are reared together, the following concordance values are identified for various traits. Based on the values shown, describe the relative importance of genes versus the influence of environmental factors for each trait.
Trait Concordance
MZ DZ _
Blood type 100 65
Chicken pox 89 87
Bipolar disorder 67 13
Schizophrenia 72 12
Diabetes 62 15
Cleft lip 51 6
Club foot 40 4
