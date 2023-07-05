Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
4:15 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook Question

In studies of human MZ and DZ twin pairs of the same sex who are reared together, the following concordance values are identified for various traits. Based on the values shown, describe the relative importance of genes versus the influence of environmental factors for each trait. Trait Concordance MZ DZ _ Blood type 100 65 Chicken pox   89 87 Bipolar disorder   67 13 Schizophrenia   72 12 Diabetes   62 15 Cleft lip   51   6 Club foot   40   4

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:04m

Watch next

Master Calculating Heritability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Kylia Goodner
180
1
04:15
Artificial Selection
Kylia Goodner
74
03:59
Twin Studies
Kylia Goodner
54
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.