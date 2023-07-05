Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsHeritability
1:49 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

In an assessment of learning in Drosophila, flies were trained to avoid certain olfactory cues. In one population, a mean of 8.5 trials was required. A subgroup of this parental population that was trained most quickly (mean=6.0) was interbred, and their progeny were examined. These flies demonstrated a mean training value of 7.5. Calculate realized heritability for olfactory learning in Drosophila.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
7:04m

Watch next

Master Calculating Heritability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Kylia Goodner
180
1
04:15
Artificial Selection
Kylia Goodner
74
03:59
Twin Studies
Kylia Goodner
54
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.