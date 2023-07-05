In this chapter, we focused on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How do we know that specific genes are located on the sex-determining chromosomes rather than on autosomes?
