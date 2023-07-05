Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsSequencing the Genome
0:31 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question

Recall that when the HGP was completed, more than 40 percent of the genes identified had unknown functions. The PANTHER database provides access to comprehensive and current functional assignments for human genes (and genes from other species).

Go to http://www.pantherdb.org/data/. In the frame on the left side of the screen locate the 'Quick links' and use the 'Whole genome function views' link to a view of a pie chart of current functional classes for human genes. Mouse over the pie chart to answer these questions. What percentage of human genes encode transcription factors? Cytoskeletal proteins? Transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins?

