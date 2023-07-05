Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
1:35 minutes
Problem 29b
Textbook Question

A sample of 500 field mice contains 225 individuals that are D₁D₁, 175 that are D₁D₂, and 100 that are D₂D₂. Is this population in H-W equilibrium? Use the chi-square test to justify your answer.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
186
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.