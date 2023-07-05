Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
3:18 minutes
Problem 31a
Textbook Question

Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of For albinism only, what is the frequency of mating between heterozygotes?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Hardy Weinberg with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:04
Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
186
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.