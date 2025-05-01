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Multiple Choice
The purpose of positional cloning is to what?
A
Identify a large section of chromosome that may be responsible for a phenotype
B
Identify one or a few candidate genes that may be responsible for a phenotype
C
Identify a RNA sequence that may be responsible for a phenotype
D
Identify a protein that may be responsible for a phenotype
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of positional cloning: Positional cloning is a method used to identify genes based on their location on a chromosome. It is often used when the gene responsible for a phenotype is unknown.
Recognize the goal of positional cloning: The primary aim is to narrow down the search to one or a few candidate genes that may be responsible for a particular phenotype.
Differentiate between the options: While identifying a large section of a chromosome is part of the process, the ultimate goal is to pinpoint specific genes.
Consider the role of RNA and proteins: Although RNA sequences and proteins are crucial in gene expression and function, positional cloning specifically focuses on identifying genes.
Conclude with the correct purpose: The purpose of positional cloning is to identify one or a few candidate genes that may be responsible for a phenotype, rather than just a large chromosome section, RNA, or protein.
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