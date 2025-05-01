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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a crucial step of positional cloning?
A
Sequencing the genome
B
Chromosomal walking
C
Identifying microsatellites
D
Generating RFLPs
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of positional cloning: Positional cloning is a method used to identify genes based on their location on a chromosome. It is often used when the gene product is unknown, but the gene's location is suspected based on linkage analysis.
Learn about chromosomal walking: Chromosomal walking is a technique used in positional cloning to move step-by-step along a chromosome from a known location to an unknown gene of interest. This involves using overlapping DNA fragments to 'walk' along the chromosome.
Recognize the role of chromosomal walking in positional cloning: Chromosomal walking is crucial because it allows researchers to narrow down the region of interest on a chromosome, eventually leading to the identification of the gene responsible for a particular trait or disorder.
Differentiate between chromosomal walking and other techniques: While sequencing the genome, identifying microsatellites, and generating RFLPs are important genetic techniques, chromosomal walking is specifically crucial for the step-by-step approach needed in positional cloning.
Apply this understanding to the problem: Given the options, identify that chromosomal walking is the crucial step in positional cloning, as it directly facilitates the identification of genes based on their chromosomal position.
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