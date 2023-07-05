What is a quantitative trait locus (QTL)? Suppose you wanted to search for QTLs influencing fruit size in tomatoes. Describe the general structure of a QTL experiment, including the kind of tomato strains you would use, how molecular markers should be distributed in the genome, how the genetic marker alleles should differ between the two strains, and how you would use the F₁ progeny in a subsequent cross to obtain information about the possible location(s) of QTLs of interest.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master QTL Mapping with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner