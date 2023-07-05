An association of racehorse owners is seeking a new genetic strategy to improve the running speed of their horses. Traditional breeding of fast male and female horses has proven expensive and time-consuming, and the breeders are interested in an approach using quantitative trait loci as a basis for selecting breeding pairs of horses. Write a brief synopsis (∼50 words) of QTL mapping to explain how genes influencing running speed might be identified in horses.
