Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics20. Quantitative GeneticsQTL Mapping
2:39 minutes
Problem 20a
Textbook Question

An association of racehorse owners is seeking a new genetic strategy to improve the running speed of their horses. Traditional breeding of fast male and female horses has proven expensive and time-consuming, and the breeders are interested in an approach using quantitative trait loci as a basis for selecting breeding pairs of horses. Write a brief synopsis (∼50 words) of QTL mapping to explain how genes influencing running speed might be identified in horses.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
13:3m

Watch next

Master QTL Mapping with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
13:30
QTL Mapping
Kylia Goodner
124
1
03:39
QTL Mapping in Humans
Kylia Goodner
48
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.