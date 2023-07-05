Skip to main content
Genetics
15. Genomes and Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
Problem 1a
Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?
