Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. Why is this so?
15. Genomes and Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
- Textbook Question443views
- Multiple Choice
Restriction enzymes are proteins responsible for what?540views1rank
- Multiple Choice
What is the name of a short sequenced DNA fragment?432views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The purpose of a sequence assembly is to what?654views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following sequence techniques requires the use of vectors?375views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Dideoxy nucleotides (ddNTPs) are used in Sanger sequencing because they have what function?669views1rank
- Textbook Question
You have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. How would your strategy change if you were unable to grow the strain in culture?453views
- Textbook QuestionYou have discovered a new species of archaea from a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.After growing a pure culture of this organism, what strategy might you employ to sequence its genome?483views
- Textbook Question
How can we correlate the genome with RNA expression data in a tissue or a single cell?475views
- Textbook Question
How do we know which contigs are part of the same chromosome?486views
- Textbook Question
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What strategies can be employed to overcome these problems?547views
- Textbook Question
Repetitive DNA poses problems for genome sequencing. What types of repetitive DNA are most problematic?671views
- Textbook Question
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. How can physical gaps be closed?434views
- Textbook Question
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. What is the difference between physical and sequence gaps?415views
- Textbook Question
When the whole-genome shotgun sequence of the Drosophila genome was assembled, it comprised 134 scaffolds made up of 1636 contigs. Why were there so many more contigs than scaffolds?398views