Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsSequencing the Genome
1:51 minutes
Problem 1d
In this chapter, we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

How do we know which contigs are part of the same chromosome?

