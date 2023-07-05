The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp. You wish to design a primer to amplify a specific gene in the genome. In general, what length of oligonucleotide would be sufficient to amplify a single unique sequence? To simplify your calculation, assume that all bases occur with an equal frequency.
