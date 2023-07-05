A 2006 genetic study of a large American family (Ikeda et al., 2006) identified genetic linkage between DNA markers on chromosome 11 and the gene producing the autosomal dominant neuromuscular disorder spinocerebellar ataxia type 5 (SCA5). The following lod score data are taken from the 2006 study: Theta (θ) Value 0.01 0.05 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40SCA5 11.02 12.26 11.94 10.04 7.26 3.77 and DNA marker A SCA5 0.35. 0.94. 1.07 0.99 0.75 0.43 and DNA marker B What is the maximum value for each set of lod scores?