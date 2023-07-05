A female of genotype
a b c
+ + +
produces 100 meiotic tetrads. Of these, 68 show no crossover events. Of the remaining 32, 20 show a crossover between a and b, 10 show a crossover between b and c, and 2 show a double crossover between a and b and between b and c. Of the 400 gametes produced, how many of each of the 8 different genotypes will be produced? Assuming the order a–b–c and the allele arrangement previously shown, what is the map distance between these loci?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner