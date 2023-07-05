Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
Problem 29d
A 2006 genetic study of a large American family (Ikeda et al., 2006) identified genetic linkage between DNA markers on chromosome 11 and the gene producing the autosomal dominant neuromuscular disorder spinocerebellar ataxia type 5 (SCA5). The following lod score data are taken from the 2006 study:

                                    Theta (θ) Value
               0.01    0.05     0.10     0.20     0.30     0.40
SCA5    11.02   12.26   11.94   10.04    7.26     3.77
and
DNA
marker A

SCA5    0.35.    0.94.     1.07     0.99     0.75    0.43
and
DNA
marker B

Based on available information, is DNA marker B linked to the gene for SCA5? Explain your answer.

Verified Solution
