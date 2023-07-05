A 2006 genetic study of a large American family (Ikeda et al., 2006) identified genetic linkage between DNA markers on chromosome 11 and the gene producing the autosomal dominant neuromuscular disorder spinocerebellar ataxia type 5 (SCA5). The following lod score data are taken from the 2006 study:



Theta (θ) Value

0.01 0.05 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40

SCA5 11.02 12.26 11.94 10.04 7.26 3.77

and

DNA

marker A



SCA5 0.35. 0.94. 1.07 0.99 0.75 0.43

and

DNA

marker B



Based on available information, is DNA marker B linked to the gene for SCA5? Explain your answer.