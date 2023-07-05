Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceOrganelle DNA
Problem 21a
The dodo bird (Raphus cucullatus) lived on the Mauritius Islands until the arrival of European sailors, who quickly hunted the large, placid, flightless bird to extinction. Rapid morphological evolution such as often accompanies island isolation had caused the bird's huge size and obscured its physical resemblance to any near relatives. However, sequencing of mitochondrial DNA from dodo bones reveals that they were pigeons, closely related to the Nicobar pigeon from other islands in the Indian Ocean. Why was mitochondrial DNA suited to the study of this extinct species?

