Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Epistasis and Complementation
Multiple Choice
When performing a complementation test, how do you know if two mutations complement?
A
The offspring will have a wild-type phenotype
B
The offspring will have the mutant phenotype
C
The offspring will have an intermediate phenotype between wild-type and mutant
D
The offspring will not look like either wild-type or mutant
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a complementation test: It is used to determine if two mutations that produce a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes.
Set up the test by crossing two organisms, each homozygous for one of the mutations. This will produce offspring that are heterozygous for both mutations.
Analyze the phenotype of the offspring: If the offspring display a wild-type phenotype, it indicates that the mutations complement each other, meaning they are in different genes.
If the offspring exhibit a mutant phenotype, it suggests that the mutations do not complement each other, indicating they are in the same gene.
Consider other possible outcomes: If the offspring show an intermediate phenotype or a phenotype that is neither wild-type nor mutant, further investigation may be needed to understand the genetic interaction.
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