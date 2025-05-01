What genetic criteria distinguish a case of extranuclear inheritance from: (b) a case of X-linked inheritance?
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Two heterozygous organisms are crossed, and the F2 phenotypic ratio is 12:3:1. What form of epistasis do these two genes exhibit?
What genetic criteria distinguish a case of extranuclear inheritance from:
(a) a case of Mendelian autosomal inheritance
When performing a complementation test, how do you know if two mutations complement?
A cross of white plants and red plants was performed. Using the F2 phenotypic ratio data below, determine what form of gene interaction is taking place.
In the rare Bombay phenotype, a mutation in a second gene can control an individual's what?
In the discussion, we focused on extensions and modifications of Mendelian principles and ratios. In the process, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How did geneticists determine that inheritance of some phenotypic characteristics involves the interactions of two or more gene pairs? How were they able to determine how many gene pairs were involved?