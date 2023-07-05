Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationSemiconservative Replication
Problem 26
Textbook Question

Assume a hypothetical organism in which DNA replication is conservative. Design an experiment similar to that of Taylor, Woods, and Hughes that will unequivocally establish this fact. Using the format established in Figure 11.5, draw sister chromatids and illustrate the expected results establishing this mode of replication.

