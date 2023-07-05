Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationSemiconservative Replication
Problem 20
Textbook Question

Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.

