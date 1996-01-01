Which of the following experiments showed that DNA replicated via semiconservative replication?
Which statement about the semiconservative replication of DNA is true?
In the discussion, we focused on how DNA is replicated and synthesized. We also discussed recombination at the DNA level. Along the way, we encountered many opportunities to consider how this information was acquired. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that DNA replicates semiconservatively in both bacteria and eukaryotes?
Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl demonstrated that DNA replication is semiconservative in bacteria. Briefly outline their experiment and its results for two DNA replication cycles, and identify how the alternative models of DNA replication were excluded by the data.
Assume a hypothetical organism in which DNA replication is conservative. Design an experiment similar to that of Taylor, Woods, and Hughes that will unequivocally establish this fact. Using the format established in Figure 11.5, draw sister chromatids and illustrate the expected results establishing this mode of replication.
Semiconservative Replication practice set
