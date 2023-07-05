In an experiment employing the methods of the Ames test, two strains of Salmonella are used. Strain A contains a base-substitution mutation, and Strain B contains a frameshift mutation. Four plates are prepared to test the mutagenicity of the compound ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). Plate 1 is a control plate with Strain A and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 2 is also a control plate and contains Strain B and S9 extract but no EMS. Plate 3 contains Strain A along with S9 extract and EMS, and Plate 4 contains Strain B, S9 extract, and EMS.
Suppose the compound being tested was proflavin instead of EMS. Would this change the Ames test results? Explain why or why not.
